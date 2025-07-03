Water restrictions across Europe as intense heatwave hits region

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Western Balkans is grappling with a severe drought, triggered by a relentless heatwave that has disrupted daily life and created issues with agriculture and power generation.

Central Albania saw temperatures soar to 40C (104F) on Thursday, with meteorologists forecasting minimal rainfall until September.

Rivers across the region are almost dry due to insufficient rainfall throughout the preceding winter and spring months.

In response, Albanian authorities have initiated efforts to bolster local agriculture through enhanced irrigation networks. A significant project, completed on Tuesday, now diverts water from the northern Mat river to support approximately 4,000 hectares (9,885 acres) of farmland.

The drought has also caused a negative impact on Albania's power production, which is predominantly reliant on northern hydropower stations.

This has caused the national power corporation to spend up to €60 million ($70 million) on energy imports during the first half of the year.

Neighbouring Serbia faces similar challenges, with its state meteorological institute issuing warnings of "extreme drought" impacting national crops and causing significant drops in river and lake levels.

open image in gallery A person sits in the shade while another lies sunbathing during a hot summer day in Belgrade, Serbia ( Associated Press )

Small towns and villages throughout Serbia also face restrictions on drinking water.

In Kosovo, a water shortage closed an open-air pool in the capital of Pristina used by people to cool off in the summer heat.

The Germia swimming pool on the city's outskirts was built in the late 1980s as a recreational destination and is considered one of the biggest on the continent. At this time last year the pool had between 4,000 and 5,000 visitors daily.

Germia Park, renowned for its natural beauty and recreation, is located among hills and mountains that provide the pool's natural water resources. But this year, the pool's staff could not access the 20,000 cubic meters (5.3 million gallons) of water needed.

In previous years, it has taken six days to fill the pool, but this year will take more than three weeks because of the drought, manager Bardh Krasniqi said.

“Due to the strong heatwave that is currently affecting the country and also the region, unfortunately we have not been able to open the largest pool in the country,” Krasniqi said.

As the temperature was set to reach 35 C (95 F) Thursday, the Health Institute urged people to stay away from direct sun and warned children, elderly people and anyone who was ill to stay home.

During the past week’s heatwave in Europe scorching temperatures reached as high as 46.6 C (115.9F) in Mora, Portugal. Wildfires are frequent in the region during the hot, dry summers.