15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building

Police in Baltimore say 15 people were injured when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building

Via AP news wire
Saturday 17 June 2023 20:38

Fifteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore police said officers in the city’s central district responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.

Police said 15 people were injured. Two of the injuries are possibly life threatening, police said in a news release.

No further details were immediately released by police. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

