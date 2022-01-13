Baltimore prosecutor charged with lying in home purchases

A federal grand jury indicted Baltimore’s top prosecutor Thursday on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications in the purchase of two Florida vacation homes, the Maryland-based U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The four-count indictment alleges that Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, 41, lied about meeting qualifications for coronavirus-related distributions from a city retirement plan in 2020. Federal prosecutors also allege that Mosby lied on 2020 application forms for mortgages to purchase a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida.

Mosby has been a high-profile prosecutor who has aligned herself with criminal-justice reformers. She rose to national prominence in 2015 when she pursued criminal charges against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray a Black man whose death in police custody triggered riots and protests. None of the officers were convicted.

Mosby's initial appearance hasn't been scheduled yet, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The two perjury counts each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison and the two mortgage-related counts each carry a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Calls and emails to a spokesperson and attorney for Mosby were not immediately returned.