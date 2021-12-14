Woman gets 5 years for panhandler killing cover story

A woman who helped her father cover up his wife’s 2018 murder with a tale of a knife-wielding panhandler has been sentenced to five years in prison

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 14 December 2021 19:31
Killing Blamed On Panhandler
Killing Blamed On Panhandler
(Cameron County Sheriff's Office)

A woman who helped her father cover up his wife's 2018 murder with a tale of a knife-wielding panhandler has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Valeria Smith was sentenced Monday, two years after pleading guilty to acting as an accessory after the slaying of Jacquelyn Smith, admitting that she ditched her stepmother’s purse at a bus stop to support the panhandler story, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Keith Smith told police his wife, an engineer at an Army facility, was knifed by a man after handing $10 to a female panhandler who appeared to be holding a baby. Smith’s version of his wife’s slaying drew national attention, as he and his daughter, gave tearful interviews. Oprah Winfrey once a newscaster in Baltimore, tweeted that the tragic case would make her reconsider handing out cash to panhandlers.

Eventually the story fell apart as details in Smith's story changed and investigators reviewed surveillance camera footage along the Smiths’ supposed route that night and didn't see their vehicle or the panhandlers, prosecutors said.

Valeria Smith testified last week at her father’s trial that her stepmother was dozing in the front passenger seat when her father stabbed her. Afterward, Keith Smith coached his daughter on what they would tell police.

Recommended

Keith Smith was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder and faces life in prison at sentencing on Feb. 28.

Valeria Smith had been locked up nearly three years while awaiting her sentence.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in