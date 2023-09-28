Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Orioles announce new 30-year deal to stay at Camden Yards

The Baltimore Orioles have reached a deal with the state of Maryland that keeps the team at Camden Yards for at least 30 years

Noah Trister
Friday 29 September 2023 00:38
APTOPIX Nationals Orioles Baseball
APTOPIX Nationals Orioles Baseball
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved)

The Baltimore Orioles have reached a deal with the state of Maryland that keeps the team at Camden Yards for at least 30 years, according to an announcement after the third inning of Thursday night's game against Boston.

Between innings, a message appeared on the scoreboard telling the crowd about the agreement between the Orioles, the state, Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Stadium Authority. The Democratic governor and Orioles chairman John Angelos were shown on the video board.

The team's lease was to expire at the end of the year, so this was a welcome announcement for fans — part of what could be a big night at Camden Yards. The Orioles had a chance to clinch the AL East title with a victory.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in