Roadside bomb kills 4, wounds 15 in southwestern Pakistan

Pakistani authorities say a roadside bomb exploded outside a college in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing four people and wounding 15, mostly passers-by

Via AP news wire
Thursday 30 December 2021 18:36
Pakistan
Pakistan
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A roadside bomb exploded outside a college in southwestern Pakistan on Thursday, killing four people and wounding at least 15, mostly passers-by, police and a rescue official said.

The attack happened outside the Science College in Quetta the capital of Baluchistan province, according to Fida Hussain, a senior police officer. Baqi Hussain, a rescuer, said that they transported three bodies and about a dozen wounded to a hospital, where one of the seriously wounded died. Hussain also confirmed four people died in the bombing.

The college was closed at the time of the attack due to the winter break and none of the teachers or students were among the victims.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but previous such attacks have been blamed on militants and separatists. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups that for decades have staged bombings and shooting attacks on civilians and security forces to press their demands for independence.

The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group also have a presence in Baluchistan. Islamabad insists that Pakistani forces have quelled the insurgency in Baluchistan but violence has continued there.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in