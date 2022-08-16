Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former UN chief Ban urges world to remember Bucha victims

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has called on the world to honor civilians who were killed when Russian ground forces tried to invade Ukraine’s capital

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 16 August 2022 13:45

Former UN chief Ban urges world to remember Bucha victims

Show all 4

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called on the world Tuesday to honor civilians who were killed when Russian ground forces tried to invade Ukraine's capital and eventually retreated from the area surrounding Kyiv.

Ban, a former South Korean diplomat who served as secretary-general between 2007 and 2016, visited Bucha, a city northwest of the Ukrainian capital where hundreds of civilians were found dead after the Russian withdrawal in late March.

“It’s hard to express my feelings. It’s a horrendous atrocity. It’s a crime against humanity and (those responsible) should be held accountable,” Ban told The Associated Press after visiting the Church of St. Andrew the Apostle.

Authorities said 116 bodies were found in a mass grave near the church after Russian soldiers pulled out.

“All the people killed here without any reason should be fully honored and remembered in the history of humankind," Ban said.

Recommended

He traveled to Ukraine as part of an international peace initiative known as The Elders, which former South African President Nelson Mandela founded in 2007.

Ban was joined by former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, who is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate like the late Mandela. Santos also described the massacre of Ukrainian civilians as a crime against humanity.

“The whole world should be very much aware of what is happening and be in a position to support the Ukrainian people in their effort to gain their peace and freedom,” Santos told the AP.

The two former leaders visited the site of the mass grave behind the church and visited a display of photographs inside the building with scenes from the aftermath of the intense fighting in Bucha in late February and March.

The civilian killings at Bucha have become a symbol of brutality of the war. They were carried out as Russia launched a failed effort to capture the Ukrainian capital after it invaded the country on Feb. 24.

Municipal authorities say 458 bodies have been found in the Bucha area since the city's 33-day Russian occupation ended. The victims include 12 children, who in most cases were killed with their parents.

___

Vasilisa Stepanenko contributed to this report.

Recommended

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in