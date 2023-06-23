Exploding fire extinguisher kills student and injures 5 others during Bangkok high school fire drill

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital, killing one student and injuring five others, a rescuer said.

The CO2-type fire extinguisher may have become defective from sun or heat exposure, said Anyawut Phoampai of the Ruam Katanyu Foundation, one of Thailand’s biggest rescue organizations, who confirmed the death and injuries.

The incident happened at Rajavinit Mathayom School in Bangkok’s Dusit district.