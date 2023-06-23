Jump to content

Exploding fire extinguisher kills student and injures 5 others during Bangkok high school fire drill

A rescuer says a fire extinguisher exploded during a high school’s annual fire drill in Bangkok, killing one student and injuring five others

Via AP news wire
Friday 23 June 2023 09:26

Exploding fire extinguisher kills student and injures 5 others during Bangkok high school fire drill

A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital, killing one student and injuring five others, a rescuer said.

The CO2-type fire extinguisher may have become defective from sun or heat exposure, said Anyawut Phoampai of the Ruam Katanyu Foundation, one of Thailand’s biggest rescue organizations, who confirmed the death and injuries.

The incident happened at Rajavinit Mathayom School in Bangkok’s Dusit district.

