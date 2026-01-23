Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Chinese Coast Guard says 8 missing and 13 rescued after boat capsizes near disputed shoal

Eight people are missing after a boat capsized with 21 Filipinos on board in the South China Sea

Philippines Disputed Shoal
Philippines Disputed Shoal (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Eight people were missing after a boat capsized with 21 Filipinos on board in the South China Sea, China's Coast Guard said Friday.

The Coast Guard have rescued 13 people in the ongoing operation, a statement said.

The boat capsized some 55 nautical miles (101 kilometers) northwest of Scarborough Shoal, one of the most disputed shoals in the South China Sea.

The area is the site of frequent showdowns between Chinese and Philippine ships. Both countries make claims to the territory and patrol the waters near the shoal, which also is claimed by Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

A Chinese navy ship accidentally collided with a Chinese Coast Guard ship in August while trying to block a Philippine Coast Guard vessel near Scarborough Shoal.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in