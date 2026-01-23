Chinese Coast Guard says 8 missing and 13 rescued after boat capsizes near disputed shoal
Eight people are missing after a boat capsized with 21 Filipinos on board in the South China Sea
Eight people were missing after a boat capsized with 21 Filipinos on board in the South China Sea, China's Coast Guard said Friday.
The Coast Guard have rescued 13 people in the ongoing operation, a statement said.
The boat capsized some 55 nautical miles (101 kilometers) northwest of Scarborough Shoal, one of the most disputed shoals in the South China Sea.
The area is the site of frequent showdowns between Chinese and Philippine ships. Both countries make claims to the territory and patrol the waters near the shoal, which also is claimed by Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.
A Chinese navy ship accidentally collided with a Chinese Coast Guard ship in August while trying to block a Philippine Coast Guard vessel near Scarborough Shoal.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks