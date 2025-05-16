Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thai construction magnate and others surrender to police on charges over building collapse in quake

A construction magnate and more than a dozen other people have surrendered to police on criminal negligence charges for the collapse of a Bangkok high-rise during a March 28 earthquake

Via AP news wire
Friday 16 May 2025 05:09 BST
Thailand Building Collapse
Thailand Building Collapse (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A construction magnate and more than a dozen other people surrendered to police Friday on criminal negligence charges for the collapse of a Bangkok high-rise during a March 28 earthquake.

Premchai Karnasuta, the president of Italian-Thai Development Co, the main Thai contractor for the building project, and 16 other people were charged with the felony of professional negligence causing death, Bangkok deputy police chief Noppasin Poonsawat said.

Nintety-two people were confirmed dead in the rubble of the building that had been under construction and a small number of other people remain unaccounted for. The building, which was to become a new State Audit Office, was the only one in Thailand to collapse in the earthquake that was centered in neighboring Myanmar.

