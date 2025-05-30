A hunt for Banksy's new lighthouse artwork leads to the south of France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Images of an enigmatic new work by elusive street artist Banksy set off debate about its meaning — and a hunt for its location that ended Friday in the south of France.

It started with photos on the artist’s Instagram site showing a stenciled lighthouse on a wall and the words “I want to be what you saw in me.” The stenciled lighthouse gives the illusion of being the shadow of a bollard standing near the wall.

A photo posted Thursday on Instagram, where Banksy usually posts new works, shows a couple walking two dogs past the artwork.

Banksy, who has left his mark on buildings from London to Los Angeles to Ukraine to the West Bank, did not disclose the work’s location. After online speculation suggested it could be in Marseille, southern France, The Associated Press tracked it down in a street near the city's port.

Some speculated the quote could be inspired by “Softly,” a song by Tennessee-based country band Lonestar, which features the lyric: “I want to be what you see in me. I want to love you the way that you love me.”

Banksy, who has never confirmed his full identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists. His mischievous and often satirical images include two male police officers kissing, armed riot police with yellow smiley faces and a chimpanzee with a sign bearing the words, “Laugh now, but one day I’ll be in charge.”

His work has sold for millions of dollars at auction, and past murals on outdoor sites have often been stolen or removed by building owners soon after going up. In December 2023, after Banksy stenciled military drones on a stop sign in south London, a man was photographed taking down the sign with bolt cutters. Police later arrested two men on suspicion of theft and criminal damage.

In March 2024, an environmentally themed work on a wall beside a tree in north London was splashed with paint, covered with plastic sheeting and fenced off within days of being created.