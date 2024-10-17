Coldplay teaming with Barcelona for next clasico against Real Madrid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Barcelona soccer team will wear special edition shirts with a logo of pop rock band Coldplay on their fronts for the upcoming clasico against Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick’s team will wear the shirts when it visits Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Oct. 26. Barcelona women’s team will also wear them for a Spanish league game against Eibar on Nov. 2.

The club is also launching versions of the shirts for sale in limited editions. The proceeds will be donated to a project by UNHCR/ACNUR and the Barça Foundation to help fight the impact of climate change in refugee camps in Uganda.

Barcelona has put the names of popular music artists on its shirt for clasicos in recent seasons since teaming up with music streaming service Spotify, which sponsors both the team’s shirts and the Camp Nou stadium. Those artists include The Rolling Stones, Rosalía and Drake.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer