Spain to grant residency, work permits to potentially 25,000 immigrants affected by Valencia floods
The Spanish government will grant one-year residency and work permits to potentially 25,000 foreigners affected by the catastrophic flash floods that hit the eastern part of the country last October
The extraordinary measure, approved by the Spanish cabinet on Tuesday, is aimed at facilitating paperwork for those living irregularly in the dozens of towns affected by the floods, mainly in the region of Valencia. It is part of the government's recovery and reconstruction plan in response to the Oct. 29 disaster that killed 227 people and destroyed countless homes and businesses. The news was first reported by Spanish daily El País and confirmed by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration to the Associated Press.
Chaos that ensued after flooding caused by torrential rains left many immigrants unable to abide by the requirements for living, studying and working in Spain legally, according to the ministry. Similarly, many employers have been unable to comply with the bureaucracy required to hire foreign workers.
The new one-year permits will be given due to the “unexpected exceptional circumstances,” but can be denied if there are concerns over public order, security or health, according to the ministry. Additionally, foreigners who lost relatives in the floods will be given five-year residency.