Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

MLB All-Star Game draws record-low viewership for 3rd year in row

Baseball’s All-Star Game drew a record low in viewers for the third straight year

Via AP news wire
Thursday 13 July 2023 01:39
All Star Game Baseball
All Star Game Baseball
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Baseball's All-Star Game drew a record low in viewers for the third straight year.

The National League's 3-2 win over the American League in Seattle on Tuesday night was seen by 7,006,000 viewers on Fox, down from 7.51 million last year. The game drew a 3.9 rating, down from a 4.2 last year, and a 12 share, the same as for the American League's 3-2 victory in Los Angeles in 2022.

The Home Run Derby on Monday night, won by Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., drew 6.11 million viewers on ESPN, down 11% from 6.88 million last year in Los Angeles, where the network had the advantage of a larger local market. The derby was ESPN's most-watched event of the summer.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in