Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Eurovision performers gear up for grand final with sparkles and songs

By Martin Meissner
Friday 16 May 2025 08:46 BST

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will holds its grand final on Saturday night.

The Swiss city of Basel played host this week to competitors representing 37 countries. They danced, they sang, they engaged in disco diplomacy as part of one of the world’s biggest spectacles.

Semifinal performances on Tuesday and Thursday whittled the competitors down to just 26 acts. They're competing for the coveted crystal microphone trophy.

The finalists are: Norway, Luxembourg, Estonia, Israel, Lithuania, Spain, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Austria, Iceland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Finland, Italy, Poland, Germany, Greece, Armenia, Switzerland, Malta, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden, France, San Marino and Albania.

The contest airs Saturday at 9 p.m. local time (1900GMT).

___

Photographer Martin Meissner from Germany switches from sports to entertainment for a week to photograph his fifth Eurovision.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in