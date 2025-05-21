Militants kill 2 soldiers in attack on Russian air base in Syria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Militants attacked a Russian air base in Syria, killing two soldiers, a Syrian government official and a local activist said Wednesday.

They said that the two militants who launched the attack Tuesday on the Hmeimim air base on Syria’s coast were also killed. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The Syrian official said that it was unclear whether the two people killed at the base were Russian soldiers or Syrian contractors. Russia’s ministry of defense did not respond to a request for comment. The Syrian government has given no official statement on the incident.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, reported that at least three people were killed in the attack but that it had been unable to determine if they were attackers or Russian forces. It said the attackers were believed to be foreign fighters affiliated with the new Syrian defense forces.

The government official said the two militants who were killed were foreign nationals who had worked as military trainers at a naval college that was training members of the new government’s military. He said they had acted on their own in attacking the base and were not officially affiliated with any faction.

The new Syrian government, which has been trying to build its diplomatic ties, has been under pressure by the United States and other countries to deal with the ranks of foreign Islamist fighters who joined the armed opposition to Assad and who are often seen as having more extreme and fundamentalist views than their Syrian counterparts.

The local activist said he had heard clashes in the area around the base, including both gunfire and shelling. Videos shared on social media showed smoke rising from behind a building at the base amid the sound of gunshots.

Former Syrian President Bashar Assad, who fell in a lightning rebel offensive in December, was a close ally of Russia. Moscow’s scorched-earth intervention in support of Assad once turned the tide of Syria’s civil war, and since his ouster, he has been granted asylum in Russia.

But the former insurgents leading Syria’s transitional government since Assad’s fall have maintained relations with Moscow and have not forced a complete exit of Russian military forces from bases in Syria.

In March, when clashes between pro-Assad armed groups and the new government security forces spiraled into sectarian attacks on civilians from the Alawite religious minority to which Assad belongs, thousands of Alawite civilians took refuge in the Hmeimim base, many of whom have remained there.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov publicly condemned what he called “ethnic cleansing” in Syria but did not mention the reported attack on the air base.