AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

May 16–23, 2024.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the UK's national elections for July 4, months earlier than expected. Stars attended the Cannes Film Festival in France. Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester City won their national soccer leagues, the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

