Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

China's population drops for a second straight year as deaths jump

China’s population dropped by 2 million people in 2023 in the second straight annual drop as births fell and deaths jumped

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 17 January 2024 02:26
China Population
China Population
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

China’s population dropped by 2 million people in 2023 in the second straight annual drop as births fell and deaths jumped.

The government’s statistics bureau said Wednesday that the total population was 1.4 billion last year.

The number of deaths more than doubled to 690,000. Demographers were expecting a rise in deaths in the early part of last year because of the sudden lifting of China’s COVID-19 restrictions in late 2022.

The number of births fell for the seventh year, though by less than in previous years. About 9 million babies were born last year, half of the total in 2016.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in