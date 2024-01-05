Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Dec.29-January 5, 2024

Via AP news wire
Friday 05 January 2024 13:28

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Dec.29-January 5, 2024

Show all 23

DECEMBER 31-JANUARY 5, 2024

From Beijing to Taiwan, people around the world celebrate New Year's Eve, while in Europe, people struggle with floods.

Ukrainian servicemen and relatives mourn their fallen comrades and Pope Francis holds a mass at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in