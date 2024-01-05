AP Week in Pictures: Global | Dec.29-January 5, 2024
DECEMBER 31-JANUARY 5, 2024
From Beijing to Taiwan, people around the world celebrate New Year's Eve, while in Europe, people struggle with floods.
Ukrainian servicemen and relatives mourn their fallen comrades and Pope Francis holds a mass at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.
