150,000 fans to be invited to events at Beijing Olympics

About 150,000 spectators are expected to be invited to attend events at the Beijing Olympics

Via AP news wire
Thursday 03 February 2022 05:21
Beijing Olympics Curling
Beijing Olympics Curling
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

About 150,000 spectators are expected to be invited to attend events at the Beijing Olympics in two of the three clusters of venues, organizers said Thursday.

Plans to sell tickets to international visitors were scrapped last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and the block was extended to residents of China in January.

Venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou are now set to have invited spectators but Alpine skiing and sliding sports in Yanqing will go ahead without fans.

Invited spectators will be drawn from “international friends residing in China’s mainland, members of diplomatic missions and marketing partners,” organizers said in a presentation to the IOC

School children local residents and “winter sports enthusiasts” are also targets to attend events.

Recommended

“The spectator base will be as extensive and diversified as possible,” organizers said.

Limited numbers of accredited people at the Olympics, including sports officials and media who are living in closed-off bubbles separate from the Chinese public, will also attend events.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in