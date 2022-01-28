Hong Kong economy grows 6.4% in 2021

Hong Kong’s economy grew by 6.4% last year after activity weakened as anti-coronavirus controls were tightened

Via AP news wire
Friday 28 January 2022 11:53
Hong Kong Economy
Hong Kong Economy
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Hong Kong’s economy grew by 6.4% last year after activity weakened as anti-coronavirus controls were tightened.

Economic output expanded by 4.8% over a year earlier in the three months ending in December, down from the previous quarter’s 5.5%, government data showed Friday.

Growth in consumption and investment weakened.

The government has tightened controls on travel into Hong Kong and activity within the territory, mimicking the Chinese mainland’s “zero tolerance” strategy that aims to keep the virus out of China

“We expect the government’s zero-Covid tolerance policy will remain a drag on the economic recovery,” Lloyd Chan of Oxford Economics said in a report.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in