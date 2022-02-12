GLIMPSES: The Olympic Tower, looming in the Beijing night
They are an imposing fixture at Beijing’s Olympic Park, towering over the landscape and glowing at night in all the saturated colors of the spectrum
They are an imposing fixture at Beijing s Olympic Park towering over the landscape and glowing at night in all the saturated colors of the spectrum.
At some moments they burn bright orange and red like the Olympic cauldron. At others, they emanate cold blues and purples evocative of a 1980s shopping mall.
The Jetsonian styling of the Beijing Olympic Tower, captured by anyone who passes with an iPhone, lives its best life in this image taken Friday night — Day 7 of the Beijing Games — by Associated Press photographer Jae C. Hong, who captured it shrouded in the layered night sky and poking upward toward the stars.
Atop it, atop everything, the Olympic rings beckon.
___
Jae C. Hong is a Los Angeles-based photographer for The Associated Press, on assignment at the Beijing Olympics. Follow More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.