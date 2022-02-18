Olympics Live: Ukraine bobsledder tests positive for steroid
The International Testing Agency says Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko has tested positive for an anabolic steroid at the Beijing Games
The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:
The ITA says she failed a drug test after competing Monday. She placed 20th in women’s monobob.
Hunko is the third athlete to test positive for doping at the Beijing Olympics and the second from Ukraine, after cross-country skier Valnetyna Kaminska.
All three ITA cases in Beijing have detected a steroid.
The 28-year-old Hunko placed second in the 2016 World’s Strongest Woman contest, according to her official Beijing Olympics athlete biography.
More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
