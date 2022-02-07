Olympics Live: Defending champ Shiffrin out of giant slalom
Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin has missed a gate early in the first run of the giant slalom at the Beijing Games on Monday and been disqualified from the event
The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:
___
Coming around a left-turn gate, she lost control, slid and fell on her side.
The 26-year-old Shiffrin is trying to become the first Alpine ski racer from the United States to win three Olympic golds across a career.
She arrived in China as one of the most-watched athletes in any sport at the Winter Olympics, a superstar who has dominated ski racing for long stretches in recent years. She has said she hoped to enter all five individual events at Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center.
Her next race is the slalom on Wednesday. Shiffrin won that at age 18 at the 2014 Sochi Games.
