Photos of a male dancer in Beirut who challenges social norms with his performances

Lebanese dancer Alexandre Paulikevitch wears a dress and corset as he undulates to classical Arabic music at his sold-out performance in Beirut. He dances in a way largely seen as exclusive to women, challenging traditional social and gender norms, and angering fundamentalist Christian and Muslim groups.
—
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in