AP Week in Pictures: Global
Feb. 5-11, 2022
From the colorful, annual festival of the carnival in Nice France to a woman holding a picture of her granddaughter, who was killed in the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion, during a demonstration outside the Justice Palace in support of the judge investigating the blast in Beirut, Lebanon to Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States skiing out in the first run of the women’s slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.