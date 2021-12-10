Judge in Beirut port blast demands arrest of former minister

Lebanese judicial officials say the judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive blast in Beirut’s port has demanded that a former Cabinet minister be arrested

Via AP news wire
Friday 10 December 2021 16:41
Lebanon Port Blast
Lebanon Port Blast
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The judge leading Lebanon s investigation into last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port demanded on Friday the arrest of a former Cabinet minister he had implicated in the case, judicial officials said.

The development comes three days after a Lebanese court cleared the way for Judge Tarek Bitar to resume his work on the probe, following a suspension that had lasted over a month. The investigation was suspended because of legal challenges filed by former officials the judge had implicated in the case.

The August 2020 blast at Beirut’s port killed at least 216 people, injured thousands and devastated entire neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital.

Bitar had issued an arrest warrant in October for former finance minister, Ali Hassan Khalil. On Friday, he demanded the warrant be implemented “immediately,” the judicial officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Last month, Lebanon's police chief said he could not carry out a similar warrant since Khalil as a lawmaker enjoys parliamentary immunity from prosecution.

Recommended

Khalil is a close aide to powerful Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, allied with Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah militant group. Both Berri and Hezbollah have demanded that Bitar be removed, citing alleged bias.

In the 2020 explosion, hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers, had been improperly stored in Beirut s port for years, with apparent prior knowledge of many of the country’s top leaders.

More than a year after the government launched a judicial investigation, nearly everything else remains unknown — from who ordered the shipment to why officials ignored repeated warnings of the danger.

Bitar had charged Khalil and three other former senior government officials with intentional killing and negligence that led to the deaths of scores of people in the port explosion.

It was not immediately clear if Khalil will be arrested.

The probe into the port explosion was suspended in November for the third time, due to a deluge of legal challenges filed by those accused. Several officials, including Khalil, have refused to be questioned.

Disagreements over Bitar’s work among rival Lebanese political groups have paralyzed the government, which has not held a meeting since mid-October.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in