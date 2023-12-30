Watch live: Thousands protest in Belgrade over Serbian election result

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as thousands protest in Belgrade on Saturday (30 December) over the Serbian election result.

Thousands of residents have taken to the streets of the capital over the last week, protesting the results of an election that international monitors said was unfair.

Students previously blocked the streets outside of ministry buildings banging pots and chanting “Disclose ballot lists!”

Protesters are demanding an inspection of voters’ lists for snap parliamentary elections held last weekend that saw the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) hold power with over 46 percent of votes, according to state election commission preliminary results.

An international monitoring mission said the SNS gained an unfair advantage through media bias, the improper influence of President Aleksandr Vucic and voting irregularities such as vote buying.

Vucic said the elections were fair and authorities deny any irregularities.

Protesters earlier broke windows at the main entrance of Belgrade’s town hall, before police used pepper spray to disperse them.

Opposition parties accused police of excessive force.

Police said 38 people had been detained and that eight policemen were injured in the clashes.

Protesters on Monday marched to the main police station where they believed those detained by police were being held.

The EU and the U.S. urged Serbia to address concerns about its electoral process after the assessment by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) found procedural issues.