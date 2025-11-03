Watch live: Pregnant British teenager Bella Culley to be sentenced as Georgia court delivers verdict
Watch live outside a Georgian court as the verdict for pregnant British teenager Bella Culley, who is accused of drug smuggling, is delivered in Tbilisi on Monday (3 November).
Ms Culley, 19, from Billingham, northeast England, was apprehended at Tbilisi airport in May upon her arrival in the South Caucasus nation.
Her arrest followed a period where she had been reported missing in Thailand. Georgian prosecutors allege she was found with 12kg of marijuana and 2kg of hashish in her luggage.
She initially pleaded not guilty at a hearing in July to possession and trafficking illegal drugs and said she had been tortured into transporting them. She said she was a “clean person” and did not do drugs.
Ms Culley’s mother, Lyanne Kennedy, said that the family had paid 500,000 lari ($186,846) to officials as part of a plea bargain and were waiting for the funds to be credited to the relevant government account.
Ms Kennedy said that Ms Culley has been moved to a prison with a mother and baby unit, having previously been held at Georgia’s Rustavi Prison Number Five.
