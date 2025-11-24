Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6 includes Ben Stiller and Kaley Cuoco

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6:

Nov. 30: Country singer-record company executive Jimmy Bowen is 88. Director Ridley Scott is 88. Writer-director Terrence Malick (“The Thin Red Line”) is 82. Bassist Roger Glover of Deep Purple is 80. Singer-actor Mandy Patinkin is 73. Guitarist Shuggie Otis is 72. Country singer Jeannie Kendall of The Kendalls is 71. Singer Billy Idol is 70. Guitarist John Ashton of Psychedelic Furs is 68. Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 68. Rapper Jalil of Whodini is 62. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 60. DJ Steve Aoki is 48. Singer Clay Aiken (“American Idol”) is 47. Actor Elisha Cuthbert (“24”) is 43. Actor Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 40. Model Chrissy Teigen is 40. Actor Christel Khalil (“The Young and the Restless”) is 38. Actor Rebecca Rittenhouse (“The Mindy Project”) is 37. Actor Adelaide Clemens (“Rectify”) is 36.

Dec. 1: Actor-director Woody Allen is 90. Singer Dianne Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 86. Bassist Casey Van Beek of The Tractors is 83. Singer-guitarist Eric Bloom of Blue Oyster Cult is 81. Drummer John Densmore of The Doors is 81. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 80. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 79. Country singer Kim Richey is 69. Actor Charlene Tilton is 67. Model-actor Carol Alt is 65. Actor Jeremy Northam (“The Crown,” “The Tudors”) is 64. Actor Katherine LaNasa (“Longmire,” “Deception”) is 59. Actor Nestor Carbonell (“Lost,” ″Suddenly Susan”) is 58. Actor Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”) is 55. Comedian Sarah Silverman is 55. Singer Bart Millard of MercyMe is 53. Actor David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 50. Guitarist Brad Delson of Linkin Park is 48. Actor Nate Torrence (“Hello Ladies”) is 48. Singer Mat Kearney is 47. Actor Riz Ahmed (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is 43. Actor Charles Michael Davis (“NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Originals”) is 41. Actor Ilfenesh Hadera (“Godfather of Harlem,” “She’s Gotta Have It”) is 40. Singer-actor Janelle Monae is 40. Actor Ashley Monique Clark (“The Hughleys”) is 37. Singer Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots is 37. Actor Zoe Kravitz (“Insurgent,” ″Divergent”) is 37. Singer Nico Sereba of Nico and Vinz is 35.

Dec. 2: Actor Cathy Lee Crosby (“That’s Incredible”) is 81. Director Penelope Spheeris (“Wayne’s World,” “The Decline of Western Civilization”) is 80. Actor Ron Raines (“Guiding Light”) is 76. Actor Keith Szarabajka (”Angel,” “The Equalizer”) is 73. Actor Dan Butler (“Frasier”) is 71. News anchor Stone Phillips is 71. Actor Dennis Christopher (“Breaking Away,” ″Chariots of Fire”) is 70. Actor Steven Bauer (“Scarface”) is 69. Bassist Rick Savage of Def Leppard is 65. Actor Brendan Coyle (“Downton Abbey”) is 62. Actor Lucy Liu is 57. Bassist Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters is 57. Actor Suzy Nakamura (“Dr. Ken”) is 57. Actor Rena Sofer (“24,” ″Just Shoot Me”) is 57. Rapper Treach of Naughty By Nature is 55. Actor Joe Lo Truglio (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 55. Singer Nelly Furtado is 47. Singer Britney Spears is 44. Singer-actor Jana Kramer is 42. Actor-comedian Yvonne Orji is 42. Actor Daniela Ruah (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 42. Actor Alfred Enoch (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 37. Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is 34.

Dec. 3: Singer Jaye P. Morgan (“The Gong Show”) is 94. Singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship is 76. Bassist Paul Gregg of Restless Heart is 71. Actor Steven Culp (“Desperate Housewives,” “JAG”) is 70. Actor Daryl Hannah is 65. Actor Julianne Moore is 65. Actor Brendan Fraser is 57. Singer Montell Jordan is 57. Actor-comedian Royale Watkins is 56. Actor Bruno Campos (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Jesse”) is 52. Actor Holly Marie Combs (“Charmed”) is 52. Actor Liza Lapira (“The Equalizer”) is 50. Actor Lauren Roman (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 50. Musician Daniel Bedingfield is 46. Actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish is 46. Actor Anna Chlumsky is 45. Actor Jenna Dewan (“The Resident,” ″Supergirl”) is 45. Actor Brian Bonsall (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Family Ties”) is 44. Actor Dascha Polanco (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 43. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 42. Drummer Michael Calabrese of Lake Street Dive is 41. Actor Amanda Seyfried (“Mamma Mia,” “Big Love”) is 40. Actor Jake T. Austin (“The Fosters,” ″Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 31.

Dec. 4: Singer Freddy “Boom Boom” Cannon is 89. Actor-producer-director Max Baer Jr. (“The Beverly Hillbillies”) is 88. Actor Gemma Jones is 83. Bassist Bob Mosley of Moby Grape is 83. Singer-bassist Chris Hillman (The Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers) is 81. Singer Southside Johnny Lyon of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes is 77. Actor Jeff Bridges is 76. Actor Patricia Wettig is 74. Drummer Brian Prout of Diamond Rio is 70. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 70. Bassist Bob Griffin (The BoDeans) is 66. Singer Vinnie Dombroski of Sponge is 63. Actor Chelsea Noble (“Growing Pains,” ″Kirk”) is 61. Actor Marisa Tomei is 61. Comedian Fred Armisen (“Portlandia,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 59. Rapper Jay-Z is 56. Actor Kevin Sussman (“Ugly Betty”) is 55. Model Tyra Banks is 52. Country singer Lila McCann is 44. Actor Lindsay Felton (“Caitlin’s Way”) is 41. Actor Orlando Brown (“That’s So Raven”) is 38. Actor Scarlett Estevez (“Lucifer”) is 18.

Dec. 5: Actor Jeroen Krabbe (“The Fugitive”) is 81. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 79. Singer Jim Messina (Loggins and Messina, Poco) is 78. Actor Morgan Brittany (“Dallas”) is 74. Actor Brian Backer (“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) is 69. Country singer Ty England is 62. Singer-guitarist John Rzeznik of The Goo Goo Dolls is 60. Country singer Gary Allan is 58. Comedian Margaret Cho is 57. Actor Alex Kapp Horner (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 56. Actor Kali Rocha (“Liv and Maddie,” “Man with a Plan”) is 55. Bassist Regina Zernay of Cowboy Mouth is 53. Actor Paula Patton (“Precious”) is 50. Actor Amy Acker (“Person of Interest,” ″Angel”) is 49. Actor Nick Stahl (TV’s “Carnivale,” film’s “Terminator 3”) is 46. Singer Keri Hilson is 43. Actor Gabriel Luna (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 43. Actor-turned-racecar driver Frankie Muniz (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 40. Actor Ross Bagley (“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 37.

Dec. 6: Actor Patrick Bauchau (“The Pretender,” “Carnivale”) is 87. Actor-director James Naughton is 80. Actor JoBeth Williams is 77. Actor Tom Hulce is 72. Actor Kin Shriner is 72. Talk show host Wil Shriner is 72. Drummer Rick Buckler of The Jam is 70. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 70. Country singer Bill Lloyd of Foster and Lloyd is 70. Comedian Steven Wright is 70. Guitarist Peter Buck of R.E.M. is 69. Drummer David Lovering of The Pixies is 64. Actor Janine Turner (“Strong Medicine,” “Northern Exposure”) is 63. Guitarist Ben Watt of Everything But the Girl is 63. Director Judd Apatow (“The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” ″Knocked Up”) is 58. Keyboardist Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg of Ace of Base is 55. Actor Lindsay Price (“Splitting Up Together”) is 49. Actor Ashley Madekwe (”Revenge,” “Salem”) is 44. Bassist Jacob Chesnut of Rush of Fools is 36.