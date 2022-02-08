Retired pope asks pardon for abuse, but admits no wrongdoing

Retired Pope Benedict XVI is asking forgiveness for any “grievous faults” in his handling of clergy sex abuse cases

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 08 February 2022 12:02
Vatican Benedict XVI Abuse
Vatican Benedict XVI Abuse
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asked forgiveness Tuesday for any “grievous faults" in his handling of clergy sex abuse cases, but admitted to no personal or specific wrongdoing after an independent report criticized his actions in four cases while he was archbishop of Munich Germany

“I have had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church All the greater is my pain for the abuses and the errors that occurred in those different places during the time of my mandate," the retired pope said.

Benedict, 94, was responding to a Jan. 20 report from a German law firm that had been commissioned by the German church to look into how cases of sexual abuse were handled in the Munich archdiocese between 1945 and 2019. Benedict, the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, headed the archdiocese from 1977 to 1982.

