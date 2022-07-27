Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

France pledges more security, education support to Benin

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged security cooperation and support to Benin as it fights rising threats of extremism

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 27 July 2022 18:49
France Cameroon
France Cameroon
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday pledged security cooperation and support to Benin as it fights rising threats of extremism, as well as investments in education and a cultural center for the West African nation.

Macron made the pledges after meeting with Benin President Patrice Talon as part of a three-country tour to improve relations with nations in west and central Africa. Benin is Macron’s second leg of the journey after visiting Cameroon. He next heads to Guinea-Bissau.

France promises support in air, intelligence and equipment as well as training for the defense and security forces of Benin,” said Macron in a press conference alongside Talon. “We are also going to meet Benin’s needs in terms of equipment and help the country to structure how it arms its army.”

Benin and neighboring Togo have suffered deadly recent extremist attacks, and are seeing increased risk of violence from al-Qaida and Islamic State-linked groups who are spreading further south from Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

As France withdraws from Mali, it is restructuring its deployment of troops.

Recommended

Macron promised to follow the needs of the African states “to fight against terrorism and come in to support in terms of training, equipment, and accompaniment.”

Macron also announced investments by France in education and culture in Benin, where more than a dozen artifacts were returned in 2021 after being looted by French colonial forces in 1892. The two had earlier visited the returned works of the royal treasures of Abomey.

Talon lauded the support from France, which will also include increased educational funding, and said the two countries would also develop an artistic center in Cotonou.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in