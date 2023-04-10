Israeli PM retracts firing of defense minister amid tension

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday retracted his decision to fire his defense minister over criticism of the government’s contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary.

In a televised speech, Netanyahu said that Yoav Gallant is staying in his post. “I decided to put the differences we had behind us,” he said.

Netanyahu announced late last month that Gallant was fired. The decision set off a wave of spontaneous mass protests and a general strike that threatened to paralyze the country, forcing the Israeli leader to suspend his divisive plan to overhaul the judicial system.