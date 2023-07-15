Jump to content

Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he is in 'good condition'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says he has been rushed to a hospital but that is in “good condition” as he undergoes a medical evaluation

Via AP news wire
Saturday 15 July 2023 15:37
Israel Netanyahu
(ABIR SULTAN)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to a hospital on Saturday, but was in “good condition” as he undergoes a medical evaluation, his office said.

The Israeli leader's office said he was being treated at Israel's Sheba Hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv, but gave no further details.

Walla, a leading Israeli news site, quoted an unnamed official close to Netanyahu as saying he had fainted but was fully conscious at the hospital. The report could not immediately be confirmed.

Netanyahu, 73, is Israel's longest serving leader. He has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office. His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.

