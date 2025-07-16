A key coalition partner of Netanyahu is quitting, leaving him with minority in Israeli parliament
Via AP news wire
Wednesday 16 July 2025 16:29 BST
A key governing partner of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday it is quitting the government, leaving him with a minority in parliament.
The Shas ultra-Orthodox party said it was leaving over disagreements surrounding a proposed law meant to grant wide military draft exemptions to its constituents.
A second ultra-Orthodox party quit earlier this week over the same issue.