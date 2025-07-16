Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

A key coalition partner of Netanyahu is quitting, leaving him with minority in Israeli parliament

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 16 July 2025 16:29 BST
(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A key governing partner of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday it is quitting the government, leaving him with a minority in parliament.

The Shas ultra-Orthodox party said it was leaving over disagreements surrounding a proposed law meant to grant wide military draft exemptions to its constituents.

A second ultra-Orthodox party quit earlier this week over the same issue.

