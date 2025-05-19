Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu acknowledges pressure from allies in decision to resume Gaza aid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that his decision to resume aid to Gaza came from pressure from allies

Via AP news wire
Monday 19 May 2025 09:29 BST
Israel Palestinians
Israel Palestinians (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All rights reserved)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged on Monday that his decision to resume aid to Gaza came from pressure from allies.

In a video statement posted to social media, Netanyahu said that Israel’s allies had voiced concern about “images of hunger” and said they told the country that “with that, we will not be able to support you.”

Netanyahu said the aid that would be let in would be “minimal,” without specifying precisely when it would resume.

Israel on Sunday said it would resume aid deliveries into the war-battered territory after a complete halt on imports since early March.

Israel said the blockade on goods including fuel, food and medicine, was meant to ramp up pressure on Hamas.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in