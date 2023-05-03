Berlin police say 2 girls seriously wounded in school attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in an attack at a school in the south of the capital.

Police said the victims were girls, ages 7 and 8 years. One is in a life-threatening condition, they said in a statement.

A suspect has been detained, police said. Further details weren't immediately available.