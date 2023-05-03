Berlin police say 2 girls seriously wounded in school attack
Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 May 2023 17:19
Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in an attack at a school in the south of the capital.
Police said the victims were girls, ages 7 and 8 years. One is in a life-threatening condition, they said in a statement.
A suspect has been detained, police said. Further details weren't immediately available.