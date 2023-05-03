Jump to content

Berlin police say 2 girls seriously wounded in school attack

Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in an attack at a school in the south of the capital

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 May 2023 17:19

Berlin police say 2 girls seriously wounded in school attack

Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in an attack at a school in the south of the capital.

Police said the victims were girls, ages 7 and 8 years. One is in a life-threatening condition, they said in a statement.

A suspect has been detained, police said. Further details weren't immediately available.

