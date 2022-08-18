Jump to content
Leaning lighthouse tower of Bremen could collapse into sea

Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely

Via AP news wire
Thursday 18 August 2022 14:55
Germany Leaning Lighthouse
Germany Leaning Lighthouse
((c) Copyright 2022, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely.

Public broadcaster Radio Bremen quoted the head of the water police, Uwe Old, saying nothing could be done to save the lighthouse.

“Unfortunately, I think the tower is going to be history in the coming days,” he was quoted as saying.

Authorities have banned ships from entering the Geeste River at Bremerhaven because of the risk posed by the leaning lighthouse, which is located at the end of a stone jetty that has long required repair.

Latest webcam picture of lighthouse: https://pss.wsv.de/wsabhv/webcam/360/wsa-wjn-bremerhaven-360.jpg

