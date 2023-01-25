Jump to content

Berlin airport cancels all flights amid ground staff strike

Berlin airport has canceled all flights after ground staff went on strike to press their demands for higher pay

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 25 January 2023 10:19

Berlin airport cancels all flights amid ground staff strike

Show all 2

Berlin Airport canceled all its flights Wednesday after ground staff went on strike to press their demands for higher pay.

The walk-out affected about 300 flights to and from Germany's capital.

Labor union Verdi said its members were seeking a raise of 500 euros ($544) per month.

German news agency dpa reported that employers have offered staff a one-off payment of 2,000 euros.

Germany experienced its highest annual inflation in more than 70 years last year.

Sharp increases in the cost of food and energy saw full-year inflation reach 7.9% in 2022.

