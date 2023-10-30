At least 3 workers are dead after scaffolding fell down a shaft at a building site in Germany

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least three construction workers died when scaffolding fell down an elevator shaft inside a building site in Hamburg on Monday, German authorities said. Several others were believed to be missing under the wreckage.

The fire service in Germany’s second-biggest city said that the building site was evacuated following the accident, German news agency dpa reported. Between 1,300 and 1,500 workers were on site at the time.

The scaffolding appeared to have been eight floors above the ground before the collapse, and firefighters said the rescue effort was difficult.

Officials initially reported that five people died. They said later Monday that they were sure of three deaths.

The accident happened in the Ueberseequartier, part of the port city's HafenCity district on the Elbe river that is being redeveloped with office and residential buildings, hotels and shops.