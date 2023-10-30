Jump to content

At least 3 workers are dead after scaffolding fell down a shaft at a building site in Germany

German authorities say at least three construction workers died when scaffolding fell down an elevator shaft inside a building site in Hamburg

Via AP news wire
Monday 30 October 2023 11:41
Germany Construction Site Accident
((c) Copyright 2023, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

At least three construction workers died when scaffolding fell down an elevator shaft inside a building site in Hamburg on Monday, German authorities said. Several others were believed to be missing under the wreckage.

The fire service in Germany’s second-biggest city said that the building site was evacuated following the accident, German news agency dpa reported. Between 1,300 and 1,500 workers were on site at the time.

The scaffolding appeared to have been eight floors above the ground before the collapse, and firefighters said the rescue effort was difficult.

Officials initially reported that five people died. They said later Monday that they were sure of three deaths.

The accident happened in the Ueberseequartier, part of the port city's HafenCity district on the Elbe river that is being redeveloped with office and residential buildings, hotels and shops.

