Fire kills 3 at German nursing home

Police are searching for the cause of a fire that killed three in a psychiatric nursing home in southern Germany

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 18 January 2023 12:20
Germany Fire
Germany Fire
((c) Copyright 2023, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

Police on Wednesday were searching for the cause of a fire that killed three in a psychiatric nursing home in southern Germany late Tuesday, the German news agency dpa reported.

The fire, which broke out on the second floor of the home in Reutlingen, killed a 53-year-old woman and two men aged 73 and 88. They died from smoke inhalation, according to initial findings by rescue workers, dpa reported.

A 57-year-old woman was seriously injured, while 11 people suffered minor injuries.

