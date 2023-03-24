Man drives into pedestrians inside German airport garage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A motorist drove into several pedestrians Friday in a parking garage at Cologne-Bonn Airport in western Germany and injured at least five of them slightly, police said.

The man allegedly drove straight at people inside the garage, but most were able to avoid him, German news agency dpa reported.

One pedestrian who tried to run away was squeezed between two other vehicles and injured.

No one’s life was in danger, police said, and the injuries were considered mostly minor. The suspect also drove into several cars, dpa said.

The 57-year-old driver was detained and taken to the hospital. Police said there were indications he had mental health issues.

Two police officers also received slight injuries when the suspect allegedly resisted his detention.

Police later said the man allegedly stole a van from a rental car company in the airport's parking lot. It was not clear how he got the keys of the car, but dpa reported that it had just been been returned and was about to be cleaned.

The suspect then drove across the parking garage, apparently targeting pedestrians and cars, shifting gears, going forward and backward over and over again until police stopped him, dpa reported.