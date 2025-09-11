German parliament lifts immunity of a prominent far-right lawmaker and police search his home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Germany's parliament on Thursday lifted the immunity of a prominent far-right lawmaker with the Alternative for Germany party, after which authorities searched his home and offices following a court order.

The raids came in the wake of allegations that Maximilian Krah, 47, has had ties to China and was involved in corruption and spying scandals. Lifting his immunity as a lawmaker was a necessary step that now allows authorities to prosecute him.

The Alternative for Germany party, also known as AfD, last year banned Krah from EU elections weeks after he told an Italian newspaper that not all members of the Nazis’ elite SS unit, which was involved in major war crimes during World War II, were war criminals.

Still, he won a seat in the German parliament earlier this year as part of the party’s historic gains in the Bundestag during the national election.

On Thursday, police searched his parliamentary office in Berlin, as well as his home and offices in the eastern German city of Dresden and in Brussels, where he used to be as a European Parliament lawmaker. The searches were ordered by the Dresden Higher Regional Court, German news agency dpa reported.

There was no immediate information on the outcome of the raids.

According to dpa, the public prosecutor’s office in Dresden opened in May a preliminary investigation into bribery and money laundering in connection with alleged Chinese payments to Krah, supposedly related to his former position at the European Parliament.

Prosecutors now want to investigate whether “there are sufficient grounds to bring charges or whether the proceedings should be discontinued,” the report said. Krah has previously rejected the allegations.

Krah has also been under scrutiny after authorities in Brussels searched his offices at the European Parliament in connection with one of his assistants who was arrested last year on suspicion of spying for China.

The former aide, Jian Guo has been charged with spying for China for more than four years.

Germany's federal prosecutor's office accuses Guo of working for a Chinese intelligence service and of repeatedly passing on information on negotiations and decisions in the EU Parliament between September 2019 and April 2024, when he was arrested.

AfD’s second-place finish cemented the party’s status as a factor that other politicians can’t ignore, but mainstream German parties have upheld the so-called “firewall” by refusing to work with it.

AfD party leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla said in a statement Thursday that “the lifting of immunity and, in particular, the search of Mr. Krah’s office and private premises are serious matters."

They added that they "expect the investigation to be concluded swiftly and the results to be published.”