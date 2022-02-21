Fire breaks out at German residential complex, 3 injured
A huge fire has broken out in an apartment building in the western German city of Essen
A huge fire broke out in an apartment building in the western German city of Essen early Monday, and three people were taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke, authorities said.
The fire service said that about 100 people were evacuated from the building, roughly the number of people who lived there, news agency dpa reported. About 150 officers were dispatched to fight the fire.
The cause wasn't immediately clear, but the fire appeared to have spread quickly after it broke out in the early hours, fueled by gusts from the latest of a series of storms that have hit northern Europe in recent days.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.