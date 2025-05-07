Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New German government plans to boost border controls to curb migration

Germany’s new government says it will start increasing border controls to clamp down on migration

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 07 May 2025 17:13 BST

Germany’s new government said Wednesday it will start increasing border controls to clamp down on migration.

Germany’s new Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said that more police would be sent to the country’s borders to reduce the number of “illegal migrants." He said Germany would not close the borders altogether, but that some asylum-seekers may be rejected at the border — something the previous government had refused to do.

The country’s new Chancellor Friedrich Merz had vowed to toughen the country's migration policy during his election campaign.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in