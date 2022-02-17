Driver investigated over fatal train collision in Germany

Authorities in Germany are investigating whether one of the train drivers involved in a fatal collision this week ran a stop signal

Via AP news wire
Thursday 17 February 2022 12:04
Germany Train Crash
Germany Train Crash
((c) Copyright 2022, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

Authorities in Germany said Thursday they are investigating whether one of the train drivers involved in a fatal collision this week ran a stop signal.

One man, an Afghan refugee in his 20s, died, and dozens of people were injured in the crash Monday on a commuter train line in Ebenhausen-Schaeftlarn, south of Munich.

Germany news agency dpa quoted prosecutors in the Bavarian capital as saying it was too soon to know whether technical failure or human error caused the collision.

The 54-year-old train driver who is believed to have gone past a stop signal has so far declined to comment to investigators.

A train dispatcher was sentenced to 3½ years in prison over a 2016 crash in nearby Bad Aibling that killed 11 people. The dispatcher admitted playing a game on his phone shortly before two trains collided on a single-track line.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in