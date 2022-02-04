Container ship towed free after running aground off Germany
Authorities say a container ship that ran aground off a German North Sea island has been towed free a day after it got stuck
A container ship that ran aground off a German North Sea island has been towed free a day after it got stuck, authorities said Friday.
The 400-meter (1,310-foot) -long Mumbai Maersk ran aground Wednesday night near the island of Wangerooge, on the approach to the port of Bremerhaven Shipping company Maersk said after the grounding that the crew were safe, there was no pollution and no sign of a hull breach.
Rescuers waited for a high tide overnight to free the vessel after an initial attempt to move it into deeper water failed. Germany’s Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said eight tugs and ships were involved in the successful second attempt.
The ship will be taken to Bremerhaven as quickly as possible, the command said. The ship was en route from Rotterdam to Bremerhaven when the accident happened.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.