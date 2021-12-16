Governing party gets German parliament's seat order changed

The seats in Germany’s parliament will have to be rearranged after lawmakers backed the wish of one party in the new coalition government not to sit next to the far-right Alternative for Germany

Via AP news wire
Thursday 16 December 2021 14:55
Germany Parliament
Germany Parliament
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The seats in Germany's parliament will have to be rearranged after lawmakers on Thursday backed the wish of one party in the new coalition government not to sit next to the far-right Alternative for Germany.

The seats in Germany's lower house, or Bundestag are arranged in a semicircle, with the Left Party at one end and Alternative for Germany, or AfD, at the other. AfD first won seats in 2017. Before then, the pro-business Free Democrats had occupied that edge of the semicircle when they were represented in parliament.

The Free Democrats, who along with the center-left Social Democrats of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the environmentalist Greens are part of the new government that took office last week, said earlier this year that they didn't want to sit next to AfD's lawmakers anymore.

Marco Buschmann, then a senior Free Democrat lawmaker and now Germany's justice minister, said in October that his was a party of the political center “and so we would like to sit in the center.”

The Bundestag on Thursday backed a motion under which the Free Democrats will swap places with the center-right Union bloc of former Chancellor Angela Merkel which is now in opposition. The three governing parties and the Left Party, the smallest of the three opposition parties, backed the change.

Recommended

The Free Democrats will now sit next to the Greens, one of their governing partners.

The Union had opposed the change, arguing that the Free Democrats should respect the seven-decade-old seating order in the lower house.

After every election, the rows of seats in the Bundestag are rearranged to reflect the strength of the various parties in the newly elected parliament. It wasn't immediately clear when workers will get started on the latest rearrangement.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in