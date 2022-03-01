3 young passengers missing after car falls into German river

Authorities in Germany say they have little hope of rescuing three passengers missing after the car they were in fell into the Rhine River

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 01 March 2022 10:17
Germany Passengers Killed
Germany Passengers Killed
((c) Copyright 2022, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

Authorities in Germany said Tuesday they have little hope of rescuing three passengers missing after the car they were in fell into the Rhine River.

The car carrying five people went into the river in Wesel, near Germany's western border with the Netherlands, late Monday.

Police said the 20-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were able to escape from the vehicle.

German news agency dpa quoted rescuers as saying the strong current meant the car had drifted downstream and authorities were still trying to locate it.

It was unclear why the car ended up in the river.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in