Hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on Bermuda as a category 1 storm

Hurricane Ernesto made landfall on the tiny British Atlantic territory of Bermuda early Saturday as residents hunkered down.

The wide category 1 storm was directly over the the wealthy territory at 6 a.m. Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) . The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and significant coastal flooding.

Hurricane-strength winds are expected to continue until Saturday afternoon, with tropical storm-strength winds continuing well into Sunday, the Bermuda government said.