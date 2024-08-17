Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on Bermuda as a category 1 storm

Hurricane Ernesto made landfall on the tiny British Atlantic territory of Bermuda early Saturday as residents hunkered down

Via AP news wire
Saturday 17 August 2024 10:06
Hurricane Ernesto made landfall on the tiny British Atlantic territory of Bermuda early Saturday as residents hunkered down.

The wide category 1 storm was directly over the the wealthy territory at 6 a.m. Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) . The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and significant coastal flooding.

Hurricane-strength winds are expected to continue until Saturday afternoon, with tropical storm-strength winds continuing well into Sunday, the Bermuda government said.

